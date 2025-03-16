7 Fun Things To Try Out This Long Weekend In Mumbai!

No weekend plans? No problem! Whether your friends are busy or you’re just out of ideas, I’ve got the ultimate list to make your weekend fun and unforgettable

Chanel Sequeira
Mar 16, 2025, 12:31 PM

The Phantom of the Opera at NMACC, BKC

A breathtaking tale of romance, mystery, and music arrives in NMACC for a historic debut

Puppy Yoga By PAWASANA, multiple locations

Stretch, smile, and snuggle with these adorable little stress-busters

Rage Room, Sakinaka

Smash, shatter, and let it all out. I promise, you'll enjoy the weekend ten times more

Martin Garrix Concert, DY Patil Stadium

Get ready for Holi madness like never before. Catch the EDM maestro on the 14th of March

Fluid Bear, The Mini Date in Vikhroli

Paint, pour, and take home your own colourful, one of a kind teddy bear!

Neon Room at Neon Splash, Andheri

A space where fun meets creativity and epic memories are made

Mystery Rooms, Andheri

Think fast, solve faster! The ultimate escape room challenge is here—can you break free in time?