7 Fun Things To Try Out This Long Weekend In Mumbai!
No weekend plans? No problem! Whether your friends are busy or you’re just out of ideas, I’ve got the ultimate list to make your weekend fun and unforgettable
A breathtaking tale of romance, mystery, and music arrives in NMACC for a historic debut
Stretch, smile, and snuggle with these adorable little stress-busters
Smash, shatter, and let it all out. I promise, you'll enjoy the weekend ten times more
Get ready for Holi madness like never before. Catch the EDM maestro on the 14th of March
Paint, pour, and take home your own colourful, one of a kind teddy bear!
A space where fun meets creativity and epic memories are made
Think fast, solve faster! The ultimate escape room challenge is here—can you break free in time?
