7 Glitter Must-Haves To Elevate Your Beauty Routine

Get ready to sparkle like never before, because everyone deserves a little extra shine

Chanel Sequeira
Apr 26, 2025, 11:25 AM

Rom&nd; Better Than Palette

Turn heads with this glitter eyeshadow that adds instant sparkle and all the drama your eyes deserve

Zara Shine With Pink Glitter

Glow on the go with this roll-on pink body glitter. Just swipe, sparkle, and shine all day long

Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust Glitter Eyeshadow

Get that celestial glow with this cult-favourite, easy blend eyeshadow

Victoria's Secret Bare Vanilla Shimmer Lotion

Wrap your skin in the scent of vanilla with this shimmer lotion that hydrates and leaves you sparkling all over

L.A. Girl Shimmer Spray

Get shimmering with this spray that adds a touch of sparkle to your skin

Nykaa Glitter Nail Enamel

The quickest way to get a set of blingy nails, minus the salon appointment

Kopari Golden Aura Body Oil

Hydrate and glow in one simple step