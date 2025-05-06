7 High-Energy Songs That'll Power You Through Any Workout

We all need that playlist that gets us moving and powers us through our workouts. Here are 7 of my personal favourite tracks to keep you motivated

Chanel Sequeira
May 06, 2025, 04:56 PM

Hey Mama - David Guetta

Brings infectious energy and thumping beats that make every rep feel like a dance move

GOOBA - 6ix9ine

Brings energy that pushes you to make your way through intense workouts

I Gotta Feeling - The Black Eyed Peas

A feel-good banger that builds unstoppable momentum for any workout session

XO TOUR Llif3 - Lil Uzi Vert

Blends haunting melodies with a captivating beat, creating an emotional yet energising vibe

Love Me - Lil Wayne

My favourite for treadmill walks, the heavy bass and vibe keep me in the zone

Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar

Fuels my workout with its raw intensity and sharp lyrics that push me to stay focused and driven

Give Me Everything Tonight - Pitbull

A high-energy song that fuels your workout with its pulsing beats and party-ready vibes