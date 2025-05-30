7 Hybrid Beauty Heroes For Your Vanity Kit

Hate layering products during this weather? These hybrid products could be your saviours!

Sanya Dahiya
May 30, 2025, 04:44 AM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kyliejenner )

Laneige Glowy Makeup Serum

A lightweight serum that primes the skin for makeup while providing hydration and luminosity!

Type Beauty SET ME UP Hydrating Setting Spray SPF 35

A lightweight mist that can be used to prep your bare skin and set your makeup for up to 12 hours, while providing sun protection

Thank You Farmer Korean CC Cream SPF30 PA++

Gives you intense hydration, sun protection and a glossy, youthful complexion!

Elizabeth Arden Cream Lip Protectant Stick SPF 15

This all-weather treatment stick helps moisturise, and soften your lips, while leaving a tint!

LoveChild by Masaba Skip Everything Blurring Serum Skin Tint

For your everyday needs. Goodness of a primer, foundation, sunscreen, and moisturiser. All-in-one

Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Moisturizer & Primer

It nourishes and plumps with a beautiful fast-absorbing texture!

Anastasia Beverly Hills Beauty Balm Serum Boosted Skin Tint

First-of-its-kind tinted solid serum boosted formula providing sheer-to-light coverage for glowy skin