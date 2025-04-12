7 Indulgent Things To Do At The Spa This Weekend

Relax with a soothing massage, enjoy a refreshing facial or a mani-pedi while sipping herbal tea—spa days are all about relaxation and pampering!

Divine Chocolate Manicure

It's time to prove that you're truly a chocolate loyalist. Get this unique manicure at Bombay Nail Company, Bandra

Korean Hair Spa

Experience the luxury of a Korean hair spa at Florian Hurel Hair Couture and Spa for silky, rejuvenated hair like never before

Body Massage

Head to Tattva, Mumbai now to get yourself a relaxing massage, because who doesn't crave one after a long week?

Alga Pedicure

Treat your feet to an ocean and algae-inspired cleanse at Dessange Paris Salon and Spa Mumbai, Bandra

Facial

Pamper your skin with a customised facial at The White Door Salon & Spa, Bandra

Hair Colour

Get a hair makeover with the most fun colours at Happy In The Head, Bandra

Heated Poultice Treatment

At Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai, the Kizhi Swedana (Heated Poultice) is a signature Ayurvedic treatment that combines traditional Indian healing with Western massage techniques