7 Japanese Philosophies To Kick-Start A Successful Work Week

From Ikigai to Wabi Sabi, Uketamo and more, supercharge yourself with focus, mindfulness and calm using these principles.

Ikigai

Find your reason for being, for what makes you happy to get out of bed each morning. And remember that.

Shinrin-Yoku

Make time in your day to take a walk among the greenery and rejuvenate yourself with this concept of forest bathing

Shin-Gi-Tai

It's all about the balance between mind (shin), technique (gi), and body (ta), that pushes you to achieve the best work efficiency

Gaman

This principle is about perseverance and endurance, which enable you to last it out

Wabi Sabi

Embrace and accept imperfection and find simplicity and value in the present. Helps break down difficult moments at the workplace

Shoshin

This concept follows the idea of having a beginner's mind in everything, a mind that is uncluttered and free of perceptions

Uketamo

Uketamo signifies total acceptance so that you bounce back stronger and more resilient