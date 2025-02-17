7 Japanese Philosophies To Kick-Start A Successful Work Week
From Ikigai to Wabi Sabi, Uketamo and more, supercharge yourself with focus, mindfulness and calm using these principles.
Find your reason for being, for what makes you happy to get out of bed each morning. And remember that.
Make time in your day to take a walk among the greenery and rejuvenate yourself with this concept of forest bathing
It's all about the balance between mind (shin), technique (gi), and body (ta), that pushes you to achieve the best work efficiency
This principle is about perseverance and endurance, which enable you to last it out
Embrace and accept imperfection and find simplicity and value in the present. Helps break down difficult moments at the workplace
This concept follows the idea of having a beginner's mind in everything, a mind that is uncluttered and free of perceptions
Uketamo signifies total acceptance so that you bounce back stronger and more resilient
