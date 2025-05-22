7 Movies To Watch When You Feel Lost In Your 20s
The chaos, charm and confusion of early adulthood. From soul-searching solo trips to quarter-life crises, this is cinema therapy for when you're figuring it all out (or not)
Because not having it figured out is part of figuring it out. A monochrome, melancholic comedy about a young woman dancing (badly) through the uncertainty of friendships, finances and flat-sharing in New York.
You can love where you're from and still want to leave it. A heartfelt coming-of-age film exploring identity, ambition and the bittersweet bond between a mother and daughter on the cusp of change.
Your 20s aren’t a straight line, they're a beautiful mess. A Norwegian film that perfectly captures the indecision, heartbreak and self-reinvention that define being in your 20s.
What if the most meaningful moment of your 20s is a fleeting conversation? A romantic, existential wander through Vienna with two strangers who talk about everything and nothing, pure poetry in motion.
Post-uni limbo never looked this painfully real. Lena Dunham’s raw and awkwardly funny debut about feeling directionless, moving back home, and waiting for something to finally make sense.
Sometimes going back is the first step forward. A quietly powerful exploration of grief, reconnection and unexpected love—perfect for when you're stuck between the past and future.
Because reinventing yourself at any age is totally valid. A soul-searching journey through Italy, India and Bali that makes you believe it’s okay to hit pause, start again, and put yourself first.