7 Places To Visit Before Winter Vanishes

Get your skis on and have a chilled-out break, before the snow melts.

Yellowstone National Park, USA

If you want to witness steaming geysers amid a snowy landscape, this is the place to be.

Lapland, Finland

Go on a husky safari, or stay in a glass igloo, the season is kind of past but if you are lucky witness the northern lights too!

Plitvice Lakes, Croatia

Loved Frozen as a child? See the cascading waterfalls frozen in time!

Swiss Alps, Switzerland

Take in breathtaking snowy landscapes (literally) and world-class skiing.

Jigokudani Monkey Park, Japan

Watch snow monkeys relax in natural hot springs (aloud to laugh a little).

Harbin, China

Marvel at the famous Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival.

Dolomites, Italy

Scenic skiing, snowshoeing, and charming alpine villages is the vibe.