7 Reasons to Watch 'Shin Chan: Our Dinosaur Diary' In Theatres

The 31st installment in the beloved anime series, this film a delightful mix of humour, adventure, and heartfelt moments. Here are seven fun reasons to watch this film.

Ekta Sinha
May 15, 2025, 12:10 PM

Shinchan + Dinosaurs = Chaos & Comedy Gold

Your favourite mischief-maker meets prehistoric mayhem.

Shiro The Real MVP

This time, Shin chan’s loyal doggo Shiro steps into the spotlight with a new BFF—a baby dinosaur named Nana. Who’s crying? Not us… totally not us.

It’s Breaking Records Like Shinchan Breaks Rules

The movie’s Japan box office numbers are insane—2.5 billion yen and counting! That’s a LOT of choco chips.

Adventure In Tokyo’s Dino Park

A theme park full of dinosaurs? Yes, please. Things obviously go wrong… but hilariously so. Jurassic Park, but make it goofy.

Laughs, Feels, Repeat

Classic Shinchan slapstick meets surprisingly deep moments. You’ll be giggling one minute and ugly crying the next. The range!

It’s In Your Language

Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, or Japanese with subs—no need to decode Shinchan’s antics, just enjoy the ride in the language you love.

First-Timer Friendly

You don’t need to binge 30 Shinchan movies before this. Jump right in—this dino diary’s made for everyone, from newbies to OG fans.