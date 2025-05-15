7 Reasons to Watch 'Shin Chan: Our Dinosaur Diary' In Theatres
The 31st installment in the beloved anime series, this film a delightful mix of humour, adventure, and heartfelt moments. Here are seven fun reasons to watch this film.
Your favourite mischief-maker meets prehistoric mayhem.
This time, Shin chan’s loyal doggo Shiro steps into the spotlight with a new BFF—a baby dinosaur named Nana. Who’s crying? Not us… totally not us.
The movie’s Japan box office numbers are insane—2.5 billion yen and counting! That’s a LOT of choco chips.
A theme park full of dinosaurs? Yes, please. Things obviously go wrong… but hilariously so. Jurassic Park, but make it goofy.
Classic Shinchan slapstick meets surprisingly deep moments. You’ll be giggling one minute and ugly crying the next. The range!
Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, or Japanese with subs—no need to decode Shinchan’s antics, just enjoy the ride in the language you love.
You don’t need to binge 30 Shinchan movies before this. Jump right in—this dino diary’s made for everyone, from newbies to OG fans.