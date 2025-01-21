Best Shows That Add Drama To The Workplace
Binge on these OTT shows with all the betrayals, goof-ups and excitement that redefines relationships at the office.
A wholesome, unhinged and quotable show that takes you through the antics of the colourful town of Pawnee and its equally colourful residents. #Galantine was first heard here!
The cult-classic show following the employees of a paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania is a hit, and for good reason!
Fly back to the 1960s and follow the lives of the employees of an advertising company in this show that tops almost every adman's watch list.
Love it or love to hate it, the grip this American girlie has on her French workplace just keeps on serving.
This brutal workplace show suddenly made the world appreciate their own offices.
AKA the show that made everyone think lawyers have the most glamorous lives.
Backstabbing, betrayals and this is literally Game Of Thrones in a workplace setting. We're still hoping for Season 5.
