Best Shows That Add Drama To The Workplace

Binge on these OTT shows with all the betrayals, goof-ups and excitement that redefines relationships at the office.

Parks And Recreation

A wholesome, unhinged and quotable show that takes you through the antics of the colourful town of Pawnee and its equally colourful residents. #Galantine was first heard here!

The Office

The cult-classic show following the employees of a paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania is a hit, and for good reason!

Mad Men

Fly back to the 1960s and follow the lives of the employees of an advertising company in this show that tops almost every adman's watch list.

Emily In Paris

Love it or love to hate it, the grip this American girlie has on her French workplace just keeps on serving.

Severance

This brutal workplace show suddenly made the world appreciate their own offices.

Suits

AKA the show that made everyone think lawyers have the most glamorous lives.

Succession

Backstabbing, betrayals and this is literally Game Of Thrones in a workplace setting. We're still hoping for Season 5.