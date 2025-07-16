7 Shows To Binge If You Are Tired Of Waiting For Euphoria S3
Until Sam Levinson drops that mythical Season 3, let these chaotic universes fill the Rue-sized hole in your heart.
The OG teen chaos, before Euphoria, there was 'Skins'. Unfiltered, raw, and deeply messy, this British cult classic gave us a peek into the reckless lives of teens just trying to survive (and spiral).
Private school, public drama, think murder, mystery, and a whole lot of sex appeal. Elite is like Euphoria’s Spanish cousin with a flair for high fashion and darker secrets.
From the same twisted minds, yes, it's controversial. But if you’re missing Sam Levinson’s glossy-meets-grimy aesthetic, The Idol brings that, plus all the toxic relationships, fame, and trauma, everything rolled into one fever dream.
It’s a rollercoaster of emotions with high-stakes drama and layered characters. If you’re into shows that don’t shy away from the dark stuff, this one’s for you.
From Call Me By Your Name’s Luca Guadagnino, this show is a slow, atmospheric exploration of identity, gender, and growing up far from home.
The Gen Z answer to Gen Z. Think: Social media culture meets raw, emotional storytelling. Queer, clever, and criminally underrated.
The drama. The looks. The hookups. Whether you’re rewatching the OG or hate-watching the reboot, Gossip Girl serves chaos couture with every episode.