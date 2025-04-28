7 Shows To Watch If 'The Last Of Us' Season 2 Broke You (In A Good Way)
Let's dive into post apocalyptic worlds, complex characters, and unforgettable storytelling for your next OTT binge watch.
If 'The Last of Us' left you sobbing (and somehow hopeful?), this one’s right up your street. Think emotional chaos, gorgeous storytelling, and a pandemic that’s way too close for comfort.
Imagine being yeeted back to Earth after a full-on apocalypse and realising humans are still the problem. It’s messy, dramatic, and full of “should we even survive?” energy
Not zombies, but the vibes are grim AF. If you love slow-burn tension, existential dread, and top-tier storytelling, this one will have you glued to the screen (and low-key stressed)
Soft apocalypse alert! Hybrid kids, hope, and a found-family storyline that’ll absolutely wreck you. Less doom, more "awww" moments but still enough chaos to keep it spicy
Wait, 2% of the world’s population just… vanishes! The rest? Spiralling in true messy human fashion. It’s deep, weird, heartbreaking, and honestly, a bit of a masterpiece.
Yeah, it’s a classic but early TWD is peak post-apocalyptic drama. Found families, dodgy choices, and enough zombies to make you reconsider ever leaving the house again
Time-travelling, family trauma, and existential dread served with a side of mind-bending plot twists. If you like your emotions complex and your brain fully fried, this is it.