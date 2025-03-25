7 Shows To Watch If You Loved Adolescence
From high-stakes investigations to raw portrayals of youth and crime, these gripping shows will keep you hooked.
A guy goes silent after being convicted of his parent’s murder. Six years later, he’s out, but a psychiatrist is watching his every move, determined to uncover the truth. Is he guilty or just messed up?
Murder mysteries where the ‘why’ matters more than the ‘who.’ Every season unpacks trauma, secrets, and a detective who’s a little too obsessed with finding the truth.
No car chases, no action, just a room, a suspect, and mind games that’ll have you questioning everything. Each episode is a masterclass in interrogation tactics and psychological warfare.
The OG crime procedural that never misses. Twisted cases, iconic one-liners, and Detective Benson being that girl—it’s addictive for a reason.
Not just a show, but a reality check. The true story of five teens falsely accused of a brutal crime, exposing how deep racial injustice runs. Prepare to be angry, sad, and completely invested.
Ever wondered how the FBI started profiling serial killers? Then this one’s for you. Creepy interviews, real-life inspirations, and the birth of criminal psychology; watch at your own risk.
London’s underground drug scene like you’ve never seen before. Power struggles, betrayals, and the fight to survive. 'Top Boy' is basically, 'The Wire' but UK edition.
