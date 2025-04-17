7 Shows To Watch If You Loved ' When Life Gives You Tangerines'

If the show left you craving soft storytelling, stolen glances and the ache of growing up, these shows will feel like a warm hug and a quiet cry in your duvet.

Vishakha Punjabi
Apr 17, 2025, 01:48 PM

Normal People

Messy love, silent heartbreak, and so much emotional staring you’ll start doing it in the mirror too.

Fleabag

Sharp tongue, sad eyes and the kind of chaos that makes you laugh and then lie on the floor in silence.

Reply 1988

A nostalgic trip with neighbourhood uncles, 80s hair and friendships that feel like home-cooked meals.

Somebody, Somewhere

Awkward hugs, quiet grief and the slow magic of finding your people in the unlikeliest places.

Our Beloved Summer

Exes with unresolved tension, artsy vibes and enough mood lighting to power your next Pinterest board.

My Liberation Notes

Everyone’s tired, quiet and yearning for more. Like journalling with your eyes open.

Because This Is My First Life

Flatmates, fake marriage, and emotional baggage are tied up in quiet charm and awkward silences.