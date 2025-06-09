7 Shows You Need To Watch On 'National Sex Day'

These spicy, smart and seriously-bingeable shows keep it real about sex, love and everything in between!

Vishakha Punjabi
Jun 09, 2025, 12:43 PM

Sex Education

By this point, everyone and their mothers have watched this teen drama, but no other day than today to rewatch. Think sex-positive, hilarious, awkward, and actually educational.

The L Word: Generation Q

Queer love, messy friendships, and all the real talk. A modern-day reboot worth watching.

Bridgerton

You cannot not think about this period drama when it's national sex day; it's got corsets, chaos, and a lot of tension.

Bonding

A dominatrix and her bestie? Expect kink, chaos, and surprisingly-deep moments.

Normal People

Soft, sad, and sexy. A love story that’ll break your heart and make you feel things. If you're a romance kink, this is for you.

Sex/Life

A wild love triangle with a lot of steam. Unhinged in the best way. Your reminder to take your 20's lightly.

Minx

70s vibes, feminist views, and big hair energy. Smart and spicy.