7 Shows You Need To Watch On 'National Sex Day'
These spicy, smart and seriously-bingeable shows keep it real about sex, love and everything in between!
By this point, everyone and their mothers have watched this teen drama, but no other day than today to rewatch. Think sex-positive, hilarious, awkward, and actually educational.
Queer love, messy friendships, and all the real talk. A modern-day reboot worth watching.
You cannot not think about this period drama when it's national sex day; it's got corsets, chaos, and a lot of tension.
A dominatrix and her bestie? Expect kink, chaos, and surprisingly-deep moments.
Soft, sad, and sexy. A love story that’ll break your heart and make you feel things. If you're a romance kink, this is for you.
A wild love triangle with a lot of steam. Unhinged in the best way. Your reminder to take your 20's lightly.
70s vibes, feminist views, and big hair energy. Smart and spicy.