Isha Ambani: 7 Times She Redefined Showstopper Chic!
With the Ambani name, style comes as part of the lineage — and Isha Ambani wears that legacy with ease, intention, and unmistakable flair.
At the Serpenti Infinito exhibition at NMACC, Isha chose an Ashi Studio gown. Obviously paired with Bvlgari jewels, because subtlety isn't in the Ambani dictionary and we're not complaining!
For British Museum's inaugural Pink Ball, she went full desi royalty with Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Think pink satin, Zardosi embroidery, and details that probably took days to stitch. It was an elegant, delicate and a pure luxury!
Isha Ambani's Roberto Cavalli look was a cultural crossover done right! The ensemble, designed from traditional Bandhani saree, placed Indian craftsmanship and handlooms on the top of the global fashion scene.
History was made at the 2025 Met Gala when Ambani showed up in a gold Anamika Khanna creation — a corset and long coat embroidered to perfection. It paid homage to the 'Black Dandy' theme, while her dazzling jewellery took the look to another level.
Tira Beauty is her baby, so naturally, for the launch of Augustinus Bader at Tira, she showed up in a black bejewelled corset and skirt by Chorus (formerly Moonray).
A Sabysachi lehenga can never go wrong, and Isha proved it! An embroidered blouse, a floral appliqué skirt, and enough jewellery to make the camera flash her way. It really was her main-character moment.
This custom Giorgio Armani look in lilac screams confidence and calm luxury. Sharp, sleek and totally her lane.
Let's be honest — no one does glam like the Ambanis, and Isha is the perfect reminder.