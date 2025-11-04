7 Times Kareena Kapoor Slayed In Black

Black clearly stands as Kapoor's colour of choice, versatile and always refined. Here’s a look at some of her best takes on the classic shade.

Ridhi Goel
Nov 04, 2025, 10:45 AM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kareenakapoorkhan )

Sculpted Gown

This gown, with its sheer sleeves and sweetheart neckline, strikes the perfect chord between sensual and sophisticated.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kareenakapoorkhan )

Tailored Coat

Corpcore done right, she nails power dressing in this tailored black coat and flared trousers, proving that minimalism can be the boldest move of all.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kareenakapoorkhan )

The Effortless Chic

She looks at ease yet completely put-together. The sleek jumpsuit and gold hoops make luxury look loud in all the right ways.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kareenakapoorkhan )

The Redefinition Of Sexy

There’s something quietly striking about this look, the sharp tailoring and the hint of lace. It’s bold without trying.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kareenakapoorkhan )

The Classic Black Dress

It’s composed but carries that subtle “let’s grab a drink in the evening” energy, polished yet relaxed.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kareenakapoorkhan )

Belted Bodice

This one’s sleek with a quiet edge, the belted bodice gives it structure. It’s the kind of look that feels effortless but lands every time.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kareenakapoorkhan )

Bold & Daring

Too bold to play it safe, the sheer detailing and embellished skirt give the look a cinematic drama. It’s confident and unapologetic.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kareenakapoorkhan )