7 Times Kareena Kapoor Slayed In Black
Black clearly stands as Kapoor's colour of choice, versatile and always refined. Here’s a look at some of her best takes on the classic shade.
This gown, with its sheer sleeves and sweetheart neckline, strikes the perfect chord between sensual and sophisticated.
Corpcore done right, she nails power dressing in this tailored black coat and flared trousers, proving that minimalism can be the boldest move of all.
She looks at ease yet completely put-together. The sleek jumpsuit and gold hoops make luxury look loud in all the right ways.
There’s something quietly striking about this look, the sharp tailoring and the hint of lace. It’s bold without trying.
It’s composed but carries that subtle “let’s grab a drink in the evening” energy, polished yet relaxed.
This one’s sleek with a quiet edge, the belted bodice gives it structure. It’s the kind of look that feels effortless but lands every time.
Too bold to play it safe, the sheer detailing and embellished skirt give the look a cinematic drama. It’s confident and unapologetic.