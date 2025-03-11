7 Times Sofia Richie Grainge Proved She’s The Queen Of Slicked-Back Buns
Sofia Richie owns the slicked-back bun, here's each time she's proved that she's the epitome of chic
Sofia Richie owns the slicked-back bun, here's each time she's proved that she's the epitome of chic
This is the ultimate go-to for a polished, confident, and effortlessly-cool look!
The bun that says “put-together” without even trying
Non-fussed and elegant, this bun is the definition of understated chic
Casual, cool, and perfectly undone
Polished with a touch of cool, the perfect city-girl staple!
Smooth, polished, and perfect for stealing the spotlight
Side-parted, and ready to seal the deal
{{ primary_category.name }}