7 Times Sofia Richie Grainge Proved She’s The Queen Of Slicked-Back Buns

Sofia Richie owns the slicked-back bun, here's each time she's proved that she's the epitome of chic

Chanel Sequeira
Mar 11, 2025, 12:49 PM

The Power Bun

This is the ultimate go-to for a polished, confident, and effortlessly-cool look!

The No Fuss Bun

The bun that says “put-together” without even trying

The Quiet Luxury Bun

Non-fussed and elegant, this bun is the definition of understated chic

The Off-Duty Bun

Casual, cool, and perfectly undone

The Street-Style Bun

Polished with a touch of cool, the perfect city-girl staple!

The Red Carpet Wrap

Smooth, polished, and perfect for stealing the spotlight

Boss Bun

Side-parted, and ready to seal the deal