7 Unexpected Summer Activities You Won't Find In Guidebooks

Explore hidden gems this summer with activities that go beyond typical tourist spots, offering unique experiences and fresh adventures

Chanel Sequeira
Apr 30, 2025, 12:28 PM

Summit And Soul Retreat, multiple locations

Heal your body and mind at exotic locations with sound healing, yoga, meditation, personalised nutrition

Zippy Equestrain Center, Horse Riding

Saddle up riders, it's about to get bumpy

The Camp Nest, Karjat

Take camping to a whole new level with boating, live music, open-air movies and much more

Treks And Trails Trekking

Calling out all the adventurers as we make our way to heaven (quite literally)

Mischief Treks Midnight Cycling

Who said you can't cycle at night? Rent, ride and explore the city that never sleeps at night

A Chef's Tour, Delhi

Savour the finest dishes while also visiting some of the best places on a 4-hour culinary journey through Delhi

Kovalam Surf Club, Kovalam

If you love the ocean, the warmth of the sun, and the feel of saltwater on your face, surfing could be your perfect match