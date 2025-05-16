7 Ways You Can Eat Your Skincare

Skincare isn't just what you put on your face, but also what goes into your stomach.

Sanya Dahiya
May 16, 2025, 09:05 AM

Red Grapes

Red grapes are famous for containing resveratrol, which reduces the effects of aging.

Broccoli

Broccoli contains many vitamins and minerals important for skin health, including zinc, vitamin A, and vitamin C.

Avocado

Avocados are also a good source of vitamin E, which is an important antioxidant.

Bell Peppers

They are an excellent source of vitamin C. Which is necessary for creating the protein collagen, which keeps skin firm and strong.

Sunflower Seeds

They contain high levels of both monounsaturated and Omega-6 fats, and may help reduce inflammation and cholesterol levels.

Walnuts

They’re a good source of essential fatty acids, which may also decrease skin inflammation.

Dark Chocolate

Eating dark chocolate daily can hydrate skin, improve texture, and boost sun protection. Its antioxidants sare said to help reduce wrinkles and enhance blood flow.