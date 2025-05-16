7 Western Shows And Movies With Action & Drama That You Can't Miss

Love the Wild West with its daredevil gunfights, romance and courageous spirit? Here are movies and shows you must watch this weekend.

Ismat Tahseen
May 16, 2025, 05:13 PM
Photo Credit : ( imdb )

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, Amazon Prime Video

This epic Western, starring Clint Eastwood takes you into the American Civil War and is gangster action at its best

Photo Credit : ( imdb )

The Power Of The Dog

Cowboys, gorgeous open spaces and tricky relationships—what's not to love about this film starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-McPhee?

Photo Credit : ( IMDB )

Ransom Canyon, Netflix

A saga surrounding three ranch owner families in a small Texas town who are fighting against a larger force that is threatening to take away their beloved land

Photo Credit : ( imdb )

American Primeval, Netflix

A gritty drama about survival in the American wild west makes this Taylor Kitsch-starrer a must watch

Photo Credit : ( imdb )

Django Unchained, Netflix

With the help of a bounty hunter, a freed man named Django travels across America to save his wife from a sadistic plantation owner

Photo Credit : ( imdb )

Hell Or High Water, Amazon Prime Video

This American neo-Western crime drama is about a series of heists planned by siblings against a bank that's about to foreclose their family ranch

Photo Credit : ( imdb )

Yellowstone, Netflix

Kevin Costner is John Dutton III, widowed fifth-generation patriarch of the Dutton family, who own the largest ranch in the US and has to fight hard in the game of land encroaching

Photo Credit : ( IMDB )