7 Western Shows And Movies With Action & Drama That You Can't Miss
Love the Wild West with its daredevil gunfights, romance and courageous spirit? Here are movies and shows you must watch this weekend.
This epic Western, starring Clint Eastwood takes you into the American Civil War and is gangster action at its best
Cowboys, gorgeous open spaces and tricky relationships—what's not to love about this film starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-McPhee?
A saga surrounding three ranch owner families in a small Texas town who are fighting against a larger force that is threatening to take away their beloved land
A gritty drama about survival in the American wild west makes this Taylor Kitsch-starrer a must watch
With the help of a bounty hunter, a freed man named Django travels across America to save his wife from a sadistic plantation owner
This American neo-Western crime drama is about a series of heists planned by siblings against a bank that's about to foreclose their family ranch
Kevin Costner is John Dutton III, widowed fifth-generation patriarch of the Dutton family, who own the largest ranch in the US and has to fight hard in the game of land encroaching