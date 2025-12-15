Ranveer Singh's Kurta Chaos: 8 Bold Ways For Wedding Season!
Eight looks, zero rules, the actor shows how wedding wear can be expressive, crafted, and anything but predictable.
Kurta that’s rich in craft but sharp in attitude. Intricate hand embroidery in gold metallic threadwork, layered with kasab, zari and kora—adds depth without tipping into excess.
Dressed in a black sherwani accented with silver badla zardozi, the look plays with precision. The intricate embroidery elevates the monochrome palette, lending it a regal edge.
A celebration of colour done right — this Sabyasachi ensemble leans into rich Indian hues that mirror Ranveer’s bold spirit.
An intricately embroidered kurta set where ivory becomes the perfect backdrop for craftsmanship. Subtle, detailed, and quietly festive.
A sharp red look that does all the talking. The clean cut keeps it modern, while the textured fabric and classic buttons nod to tradition.
A rich emerald kurta paired with an embroidered stole brings colour and craft together. Traditional detailing meets Ranveer’s unmistakable flair, making this a festive look that feels rooted yet refreshingly bold.
A deep black kurta layered with an embroidered shawl sets a regal tone. The antique gold motifs add depth without excess, letting craftsmanship do the talking.