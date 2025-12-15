Ranveer Singh's Kurta Chaos: 8 Bold Ways For Wedding Season!

Eight looks, zero rules, the actor shows how wedding wear can be expressive, crafted, and anything but predictable.

Team ELLE
Dec 15, 2025, 05:35 PM
Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

Antique Gold

Kurta that’s rich in craft but sharp in attitude. Intricate hand embroidery in gold metallic threadwork, layered with kasab, zari and kora—adds depth without tipping into excess.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @ekalakhani )

Monochrome Palette

Dressed in a black sherwani accented with silver badla zardozi, the look plays with precision. The intricate embroidery elevates the monochrome palette, lending it a regal edge.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @ekalakhani )

Colourful Drama

A celebration of colour done right — this Sabyasachi ensemble leans into rich Indian hues that mirror Ranveer’s bold spirit.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @ekalakhani )

Ivory Embroidered Kurta

An intricately embroidered kurta set where ivory becomes the perfect backdrop for craftsmanship. Subtle, detailed, and quietly festive.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @ekalakhani )

Bold And Composed

A sharp red look that does all the talking. The clean cut keeps it modern, while the textured fabric and classic buttons nod to tradition.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @ekalakhani )

Emerald Elegance

A rich emerald kurta paired with an embroidered stole brings colour and craft together. Traditional detailing meets Ranveer’s unmistakable flair, making this a festive look that feels rooted yet refreshingly bold.

Photo Credit : ( sabyasachi.com )

Unmistakably Regal

A deep black kurta layered with an embroidered shawl sets a regal tone. The antique gold motifs add depth without excess, letting craftsmanship do the talking.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @taruntahiliani )