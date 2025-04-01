8 Cat Eye Nails You Didn't Know You Needed

These cool designs will make you rush to the nail salon to get a stylish look immediately

Chanel Sequeira
Apr 01, 2025, 02:31 AM

Chocolate Brown

You can never go wrong with a classic almond shape and dark neutrals

Rose Quartz

The perfect dreamy, romantic and feminine nails for my fellow pink lovers

Vampire Red

Who can resist a good red from time to time? And with the cat-eye effect, it’s just unbeatable

Silver Beam

Mirror mirror on the wall, is this the shiniest of them all?

Purple Haze

A deep, smokey purple with a soft glowing shimmer

Emerald Green

This one just screams power and elegance, and if you’re a Slytherin fan, why aren’t you at the salon already?

Pink Cupid Heart

The perfect magenta pink for hopeless romantics, who wear their heart on their nails