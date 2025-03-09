8 Eye Masks You Have To Try

From wrinkle care and hydration to brightening, we have got your eyes covered.

Sarah Khatib
Mar 09, 2025, 08:22 AM

Abib Collagen Eye Patch

Perfect for all those with dry skin.

Mediheal Retinol Collagen Eye Ampoule Patch

This eye mask fights 10 kinds of wrinkle issues.

Goodal Green Tangerine Vita C Eye Gel Patch

For the days you need to hide your lack of sleep.

DIEUX Forever Eye Mask

Made with 100% medical grade silicone, it is the last eye mask you will ever buy.

Dot & Key Watermelon Cooling Hydrogel Eye Patches

To depuff and hydrate your under eye.

MIZON Snail Repair Intensive Gold Eye Gel Patch

Made with filtrated snail mucus, it provides elasticity care and improves fine-lines.

COSRX Advanced Snail Hydrogel Eye Patch

For the ultimate hydration.

PIXI FortifEYE Eye Patches

To fortify your under eye.