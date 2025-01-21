8 Series To Binge Watch If You Loved 'Xo, Kitty'
If you're craving more high school romcoms featuring multiple love interests that leave you daydreaming about adding some drama to your life, look out for these shows.
The teen drama boosts on family chaos peppered with new friendships and fun romances.
Tragedies don't always have to lead to sadder situations; prepare for some chaos, drama and undeniably stupid choices.
High school dramas that leave you not knowing which character to simp for is always fun.
An adaptation from the same author as 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' had to be on this list.
Are you someone from the Forbidden Love troop? This show is for you!
Who doesn't love a brain rot watch while the lead actress figures out her life (make that her love life)!
Head back to the comic book world of the Archies, and prepare for murder mysteries, high school chaos and love lives that cannot be figured.
Queer shows will always be top tier, we need more representation and you should definitely binge-watch this!