8 Spooky Movies You Have To Watch This Halloween!

Spooky season is creeping up! Here are the must-watch screamers you can’t miss this Halloween.

Ridhi Goel
Oct 22, 2025, 10:00 AM
The Conjuring (2013)

Based on true events, Conjuring follows Ed and Lorraine Warren as they face a sinister force haunting a farmhouse. Gripping and truly terrifying.

Forgotten (2017)

When his brother vanishes and returns a stranger, one man dives into a maze of secrets. It is twisted, tense, and impossible to predict.

It's What's Inside (2024)

What begins as a lively wedding reunion soon descends into chaos when hidden desires and strange transformations surface.

Trick 'r Treat (2007)

A chilling Halloween anthology where every rule of the night matters. Break one, and you pay the price.

The Ruins (2008)

A holiday gone wrong — when a group of friends visit ancient temple ruins, nature turns deadly. The Ruins delivers body horror at its creepiest.

Midsommar (2019)

Grief meets madness under the midnight sun — a sun-drenched nightmare that’s as beautiful as it is disturbing.

Friday The 13th (1980)

The film that redefined slasher horror for generations. The classic that birthed horror icon Jason Voorhees. It still sends chills down the spine.

