8 Times Celebs Sported Eccentric Lip Shades (And Rocked Them!)

From Aishwarya Rai's lavender lips to Rihanna's metallic green pout, here is some inspo for you to get out there and buy the lip shades you'd never otherwise go for.

JLo's orange lips

Rihanna's metallic green lips

Selena Gomez's violet lips

Deepika Padukone's vampy wine lips

Shay Mitchell's black cherry lips

Aishwarya Rai's lavender lips

Kylie Jenner's metallic grey lips