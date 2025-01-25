8 Times Celebs Sported Eccentric Lip Shades (And Rocked Them!)
From Aishwarya Rai's lavender lips to Rihanna's metallic green pout, here is some inspo for you to get out there and buy the lip shades you'd never otherwise go for.
JLo's orange lips
Rihanna's metallic green lips
Selena Gomez's violet lips
Deepika Padukone's vampy wine lips
Shay Mitchell's black cherry lips
Aishwarya Rai's lavender lips
Kylie Jenner's metallic grey lips
