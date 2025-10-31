80s Glam Made Modern: Gen Z’s Date Night Pick

Big hair, disco-esque fits and all that loud yet fun drama; Gen Z’s bringing 80s glam back, just with a little more chill.

Anshu Sheth
Oct 31, 2025, 04:34 PM
Photo Credit : ( instagram/@aliaabhatt )

Rekha’s Timeless Elegance

Draped in gold, her elegance never goes out of style. She’s the blueprint for old school grace with everlasting charm.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@manishmalhotra05 )

Celebs Taking The Charge!

Alia Bhatt reimagined Rekha’s ’80s glam in a statement pink ensemble, pairing vintage silhouette with a fresh, modern polish. Her look proved that archival Bollywood fashion can still set today’s red carpets abuzz.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@aliaabhatt )

Sarees That Steal The Spotlight!

Sarees that steal the spotlight; kanjivaram with a hint of glitter, straight from the 80s charm book.

Photo Credit : ( website/elleindia )

Ek Do Teen; Accessories For The Win!

The 80s were all about fun hair moments; forehead bands, scarves, and Madhuri’s iconic yellow bandana. Her 'Ek Do Teen' look made glossy pinks and soft reds everyone’s go-to.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@gaanenayepurane )

Bold Hair & Makeup; That Speaks Volumes

Go full 80s with bold eyes, deep lips, and hair that defies gravity; just how Rekha would’ve done it. Drama? Always welcome.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@celebritynationglobal )

The Era Of Disco Glamour

The 80s were all about shine and glitter. Slip into a sparkly dress and bring that dance floor magic to today.

Photo Credit : ( website/archanakochhar.com )

Pop In The Polka Perfect Look!

Playful yet polished, they strike that sweet spot between vintage charm and modern cool.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@classicstyles101 )

Flare The Nostalgia!

Channel your inner Zeenat Aman with that unapologetic cabaret glam; shimmer, sass, and pure drama. Metallic fits, tinted sunnies, and bold eyes make this retro look all kinds of iconic.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@thezeenataman )

Ready to Slay Date Night?

Channel bold glam and that unmistakable confidence — because date night deserves a little drama.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@celebritynationglobal )