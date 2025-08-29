9 Countries With Golden Visa Programmes

From Portugal to Dubai, the Golden Visa is your passport to living, investing and thriving across borders.

Diya Jain
Aug 29, 2025
What is a Golden Visa?

Think of it as your fast pass to residency. A Golden Visa grants you long-term rights to live, work, or study in a country, all by investing in property, businesses, or national funds.

Malta Golden Visa

From its sunlit coastlines to its tax-friendly system, Malta offers a Golden Visa that is as much about lifestyle as it is about strategic global access.

Portugal Golden Visa

One of Europe’s most coveted, Portugal’s Golden Visa blends scenic living with visa-free travel across the Schengen zone, a true gateway to the continent.

Greece Golden Visa

Own a slice of the classic blue and white architecture with Greece’s Golden Visa, where beautiful property investment meets residency in one of the world’s most storied cultures.

Cyprus Golden Visa

Cyprus offers more than turquoise waters. Its Golden Visa is one of the quickest routes to EU residency, making it a magnet for investors.

UAE Golden Visa (Dubai)

Dubai’s Golden Visa is a power move, tailored for the visionaries. It offers long-term residency in the Middle East’s most dynamic hub.

Saint Kitts and Nevis Golden Visa

This Caribbean gem offers a golden path to residency, pairing sun-soaked beaches with one of the most respected programmes in the world.

Antigua and Barbuda Golden Visa

This is an island paradise. Antigua and Barbuda’s Golden Visa opens the door to world-class sailing waters.

Latvia Golden Visa

Often referred to as Europe’s hidden gem, Latvia offers entry into the EU through a Golden Visa that combines cultural charm with Schengen access.

Grenada Golden Visa

Grenada stands out with more than just beaches. Prized for its lifestyle and investor-friendly policies, it is perfect for those seeking sun with substance.

Türkiye Golden Visa

Bridge your two worlds with Türkiye’s Golden Visa, which grants investors a strategic location between Europe and Asia, and provides an endlessly rich culture.

Montenegro Golden Visa

Europe’s rising star, gaining traction as a future-forward investment, offering residency with scenic Adriatic views and a growing economy. This is a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity.

