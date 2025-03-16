9 Murder Mystery Books You Must Read

Are you in love with Agatha Christie? Well, here are a few more dark reads.

The Dinner Guest by B.P. Walter

A thrilling dinner party where secrets are served on the side!

A Good Girl's Guide To Murder by Holly Jackson

A twisty teen mystery—secrets, lies, and a girl digging for the truth!

The Housemaid by Freida McFadden

A twisted tale of secrets, lies, and revenge—one housemaid's job will turn everything upside down!

The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley

A gripping mystery full of secrets, lies, and a mysterious apartment—who can you trust in the City of Lights?

The Guest List by Lucy Foley

A suspense-filled thriller where a wedding turns deadly—secrets unravel and no one is safe!

The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle by Stuart Turton

A mind-bending mystery where one man must relive the same day—over and over—to solve a murder!

One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

A gripping high school mystery—four suspects, one dead, and everyone has something to hide!

As Good As Dead by Holly Jackson

Heart-pounding finale where the truth is more dangerous than ever—how far will she go to protect herself?