9 Times Deepika Padukone’s Dazzling Fashion Left Us Speechless!
From sarees to laid-back street style, this actress’s fashion playbook is the reason she never misses a best-dressed list.
From sarees to laid-back street style, this actress’s fashion playbook is the reason she never misses a best-dressed list.
Padukone stepped out in a dreamlike vision, and we haven’t recovered since.
Serving sunshine in orange, Deepika lit up Cannes with a statement gown that's still making waves.
Red saree, timeless jewels, the signature 'mogra' accessory, and that unmatched charisma. This look is nothing short of iconic.
Her voluminous yet flowy black gown was the very definition of red-carpet perfection. Talk about drama in every detail!
Off-duty in Paris, Padukone kept it easy but sharp. Proof that her style is as much about instinct as it is about effort.
First, the emerald pendant draws you in. Then her gaze keeps you there, until you’re pulled right back to the jewel. Only Deepika can give a single stone such power.
Cartier knew exactly what they were doing, making her their ambassador. The red gown, the high jewellery, and then her. Who else could carry it all so effortlessly?
Her styles are a living Pinterest board, the kind of red-carpet fits people dream of, even while scrolling in pyjamas and saving every look.