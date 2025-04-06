90s Fashion Moments That Live in Our Heads Rent-Free!

The '90s gave us unforgettable fashion moments—bold, rebellious and trendsetting styles that still live rent-free in our heads!

Drushti Kadam
Apr 06, 2025, 01:02 AM

Elizabeth Hurley’s Safety Pin Dress - 1994

The little black dress that wasn’t so little—held together by gold safety pins and pure confidence!

Naomi Campbell’s Leather Pants & Crop Tops

When leather pants and crop tops became a whole personality—courtesy of a supermodel who made the 90s look effortlessly cool!

Linda Evangelista’s Pixie Cut

The pixie cut so powerful, it turned a supermodel into the supermodel!

Claudia Schiffer’s Chanel Tweed Suits

Tweed, pearls, and supermodel swagger—Chanel never looked so effortlessly chic

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Pink Ralph Lauren Oscar Dress - 1999

The ultimate 'pretty in pink' moment—soft, sweet, and straight out of a fairytale

Drew Barrymore’s Daisies in Her Hair - 1995

The 90s flower child we all wanted to be—grunge, glam, and a garden in her hair!

Aaliyah’s Oversized Streetwear

The oversized streetwear of the '90s redefined cool, mixing comfort with attitude for a laid-back, effortlessly edgy look that still rules today!