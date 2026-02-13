Love, Styled: A Curated Valentine’s Day Accessories Edit
Thoughtful picks for him and her—timeless pieces designed to be worn, loved, and remembered.
Fastrack presents the Quilt Crush Collection; Featuring plush quilted textures, sleek silhouettes, and gold-accented details.
The Fastrack Overdrive brings motorsport vibes to everyday style with a bold 3D track-style dial and red accents that scream main-character energy.
Crafted in embossed faux leather, each bag carries delicately pressed signature poppy motifs that create an almost poetic surface.
For men, the Classique Half Cut Chronograph brings refined design to moments that matter. For women, the same style pairs a precise quartz movement with a 1-by-1 second chronograph.
With a sophisticated metallic finish and ergonomic design, it’s the perfect travel companion for romantic trips or spontaneous weekends.
The Herbelin Octogone Quartz and the Frederique Constant Classics Premiere Automatic are created for men and women who appreciate understated luxury.
Crafted in bevelled acetate and finished with the iconic Double G logo, these oversized butterfly frames are designed for those who gravitate towards high-impact style.
Evocative of precious love letters closed with a wax seal, the Faya pump captures the romance of Valentine's Day through sculptural form and artisanal detail.
Bold geometric cat-eye sunglasses in full acetate, featuring a cut-out Vlogo inspired by the Valentino Garavani Vain bag on the temples.
Crafted from LWG-certified premium Italian leather, it blends futuristic form with functional details—interior zip and slip pocket—for a minimal yet striking finish.
Enhanced with removable leather spoilers, a metal Snowcap button on the nosepiece, and signature Montblanc detailing.
Hand embroidered with our Red sequin of two different sizes. With a beautiful tassel detail which will get all eyes on you.
Featuring a gold-finish metal front, wood tone-on-tone temples, and signature C de Cartier detailing, these oval frames reflect timeless elegance.
Handcrafted in India from 100% pure pebble-textured leather, it reflects AKINNA’s modern interpretation of a traditional potli bag.
These iconic Ho‘okipa, sunglasses feature Maui Ultra lenses, adjustable nose pads, and signature wavy temple detailing.
Crafted with breathable mesh and premium suede, the design balances vulnerability with edge.
It is crafted in smooth calfskin and designed as a versatile carry-all. It features two top handles and an adjustable, removable strap.
The heart lollipop design help you show off your loving spirit, and Croslite™ foam construction keeps them light and easy to wear.
Featuring an oversized metal ribbon detail that envelops the temples, they reflect Bottega Veneta’s modern approach to luxury.
An FW24 shoulder bag that pairs feminine elegance with practical design, inspired by the brand’s heritage and iconic tennis skirt.
The Choker features luminous Japanese freshwater pearls set in 925 sterling silver, designed to be versatile and adjustable.
Accented with a gold hanging chain, a chic knotted strap, and the signature Lililo Heart zipper puller, it adds personality to any look.
The Opium Vesper Navigator and The Opium Hexa Sunglasses make an effortless everyday essential with a refined edge.
Carraway and Raquel bring modern sophistication to the season of love-gifting. It’s thoughtfully crafted to elevate each moment, making it a truly timeless present to unwrap this Valentine’s Day!
White textured sling bag with one main compartment, inner pockets and a detachable sling strap.
Sculptural and enigmatic, it features a half-rim metal construction that builds volume toward the browline and a refined double bridge.
This unisex Raffia Tote brings instant sunshine to any outfit—lightweight, sustainable, and easy to carry your way.
Crafted in a soft golden hue, these slingback flats feature a sleek pointed toe with refined contrast detailing.
Crafted from high-strength PA6 nylon, it’s lightweight, breathable, and gentle on the skin.