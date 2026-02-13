Love, Styled: A Curated Valentine’s Day Accessories Edit

Thoughtful picks for him and her—timeless pieces designed to be worn, loved, and remembered.

Feb 13, 2026, 04:37 PM

Fastrack’s Quilted Valentine’s Edit

Fastrack presents the Quilt Crush Collection; Featuring plush quilted textures, sleek silhouettes, and gold-accented details.

Photo Credit : ( Fastrack )

Fastrack Overdrive Chronograph Micromotor Watch

The Fastrack Overdrive brings motorsport vibes to everyday style with a bold 3D track-style dial and red accents that scream main-character energy.

Photo Credit : ( Fastrack )

Gift Her IRTH, With Love

Crafted in embossed faux leather, each bag carries delicately pressed signature poppy motifs that create an almost poetic surface.

Photo Credit : ( IRTH )

Titan Glamour: Timepieces That Honour Every Moment

For men, the Classique Half Cut Chronograph brings refined design to moments that matter. For women, the same style pairs a precise quartz movement with a 1-by-1 second chronograph.

Photo Credit : ( Titan )

EUME Aluminium Silver Cabin

With a sophisticated metallic finish and ergonomic design, it’s the perfect travel companion for romantic trips or spontaneous weekends.

Photo Credit : ( EUME )

Helios Curates Timeless Elegance For Him & Her

The Herbelin Octogone Quartz and the Frederique Constant Classics Premiere Automatic are created for men and women who appreciate understated luxury.

Photo Credit : ( Helios )

Gucci Oversized Butterfly Sunglasses For Her

Crafted in bevelled acetate and finished with the iconic Double G logo, these oversized butterfly frames are designed for those who gravitate towards high-impact style.

Photo Credit : ( Gucci )

Sealed With Love By Jimmy Choo

Evocative of precious love letters closed with a wax seal, the Faya pump captures the romance of Valentine's Day through sculptural form and artisanal detail.

Photo Credit : ( Jimmy Choo )

Valentino Bold Geometric Sunglasses For Her

Bold geometric cat-eye sunglasses in full acetate, featuring a cut-out Vlogo inspired by the Valentino Garavani Vain bag on the temples.

Photo Credit : ( Valentino )

The DARCY evening clutch By Perona

Crafted from LWG-certified premium Italian leather, it blends futuristic form with functional details—interior zip and slip pocket—for a minimal yet striking finish.

Photo Credit : ( Perona )

Montblanc Pilot Sunglasses For Him

Enhanced with removable leather spoilers, a metal Snowcap button on the nosepiece, and signature Montblanc detailing.

Photo Credit : ( Montblanc )

431-88's Sequa Clutch bag

Hand embroidered with our Red sequin of two different sizes. With a beautiful tassel detail which will get all eyes on you.

Photo Credit : ( 431-88 )

Cartier Oval Full Rim Sunglasses For Him

Featuring a gold-finish metal front, wood tone-on-tone temples, and signature C de Cartier detailing, these oval frames reflect timeless elegance.

Photo Credit : ( Cartier )

AKINNA Giorgia Bucket In Spicy Red

Handcrafted in India from 100% pure pebble-textured leather, it reflects AKINNA’s modern interpretation of a traditional potli bag.

Photo Credit : ( AKINNA )

Maui Jim Ho‘okipa Ultra Sunglasses For Him

These iconic Ho‘okipa, sunglasses feature Maui Ultra lenses, adjustable nose pads, and signature wavy temple detailing.

Photo Credit : ( Maui Jim Ho‘okipa )

Comet x OddNotEven

Crafted with breathable mesh and premium suede, the design balances vulnerability with edge.

Photo Credit : ( Comet x OddNotEven )

Bel Air Bag By Balenciaga

It is crafted in smooth calfskin and designed as a versatile carry-all. It features two top handles and an adjustable, removable strap.

Photo Credit : ( Balenciaga )

Classic Valentine’s Day Clog

The heart lollipop design help you show off your loving spirit, and Croslite™ foam construction keeps them light and easy to wear.

Photo Credit : ( Crocs )

Bottega Veneta Vintage Cat-Eye Sunglasses For Her

Featuring an oversized metal ribbon detail that envelops the temples, they reflect Bottega Veneta’s modern approach to luxury.

Photo Credit : ( Bottega Veneta )

Large Runway Lenglen Leather Bag By Lacoste

An FW24 shoulder bag that pairs feminine elegance with practical design, inspired by the brand’s heritage and iconic tennis skirt.

Photo Credit : ( Lacoste )

Haru Pearl Choker

The Choker features luminous Japanese freshwater pearls set in 925 sterling silver, designed to be versatile and adjustable.

Photo Credit : ( Kairi Jewelry )

Tied Down Shoulder Bag

Accented with a gold hanging chain, a chic knotted strap, and the signature Lililo Heart zipper puller, it adds personality to any look.

Photo Credit : ( LILILO )

OPIUM Sunglasses For Him And Her

The Opium Vesper Navigator and The Opium Hexa Sunglasses make an effortless everyday essential with a refined edge.

Photo Credit : ( OPIUM Eyewear )

Vintage-Inspired Watches By Fossil For Him And Her

Carraway and Raquel bring modern sophistication to the season of love-gifting. It’s thoughtfully crafted to elevate each moment, making it a truly timeless present to unwrap this Valentine’s Day!

Photo Credit : ( FOSSIL )

Lino Perros Textured Sling Bag

White textured sling bag with one main compartment, inner pockets and a detachable sling strap.

Photo Credit : ( Myntra )

Saint Laurent Unisex Oval Sunglasses By Anthohny Vaccarello

Sculptural and enigmatic, it features a half-rim metal construction that builds volume toward the browline and a refined double bridge.

Photo Credit : ( Saint Laurent )

Raffia Tote Bag

This unisex Raffia Tote brings instant sunshine to any outfit—lightweight, sustainable, and easy to carry your way.

Photo Credit : ( One Less )

Golden Patent Slingback Flats

Crafted in a soft golden hue, these slingback flats feature a sleek pointed toe with refined contrast detailing.

Photo Credit : ( Rosso Brunello )

The Track Nylon Apple Watch Band

Crafted from high-strength PA6 nylon, it’s lightweight, breathable, and gentle on the skin.

Photo Credit : ( DailyObjects )