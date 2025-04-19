A Lilac State Of Mind

This month, we’re embracing the soft serenity of lilac - a colour that is taking over our feeds. From fashion to accessories, lilac is setting the tone for everything

Chanel Sequeira
Apr 19, 2025, 10:00 AM

MANGO Embellished Bodycon Mini Dress

A sequinned lilac dress, count me in

Miraggio Elara Shoulder Bag

A simple yet classy bag with metal accents that goes with everything

Ray-Ban Unisex UV Protected Violet Lens Rectangle Sunglasses

Summer is here and we love to stand out

STANLEY The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate™ Tumbler

Stay hydrated, queens

Nike Dunk Low Indigo Haze

Skip into summer with these pastel kicks

Victoria's Secret The Victoria Small Wallet Lilac

Sometimes even the smallest accessory can make a big statement

Daisy Nails

Press on nails are the way to go this season