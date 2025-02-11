A Look At Birthday Star Jennifer Aniston's Style Over The Years

From sultry drapes to fitted bodycons on the red carpet, shades of black, white and beige are frequently sported by the 'Friends' actress.

Ipsita Kaul
Feb 11, 2025, 03:50 PM

Boho Rennaisance

Uneven hemlines and flouncy fits, this dress makes a solid case for laid-back luxe.

Nymph Godessing

Embellished by delicate floral motifs, this throwback column gown is reminiscent of the 90s in the best way possible.

Blaze It Up

The 'Rachel Cut' sensation teamed up her champagne-hued dress with a contrasting black blazer to make a sartorial statement.

Sheer Interlude

Here, she makes a case for the 'Very Demure, Very Mindful' vibe with a cream-coloured sheer gown for the Academy Awards.

Metallic Mania

Straight outta Mercury. This metallic number is a stunning addition to her repertoire of already killer lewks.

Tailored Perfection

For a Louis Vuitton event, the 'We're the Millers' actress opted for an all-black business chic look with a no-nonsense approach. Love it.

Let's Play Tennis

Straight out of the sets of 'Challengers,' I tell you. The meticulous micro-pleating on this dress is also of note. How very classy.

Sharp And Poised

It's giving 'brunch alongside women with a high net-worth.' She sticks to a simple formula, and always delivers.