A Look At Birthday Star Jennifer Aniston's Style Over The Years
From sultry drapes to fitted bodycons on the red carpet, shades of black, white and beige are frequently sported by the 'Friends' actress.
Uneven hemlines and flouncy fits, this dress makes a solid case for laid-back luxe.
Embellished by delicate floral motifs, this throwback column gown is reminiscent of the 90s in the best way possible.
The 'Rachel Cut' sensation teamed up her champagne-hued dress with a contrasting black blazer to make a sartorial statement.
Here, she makes a case for the 'Very Demure, Very Mindful' vibe with a cream-coloured sheer gown for the Academy Awards.
Straight outta Mercury. This metallic number is a stunning addition to her repertoire of already killer lewks.
For a Louis Vuitton event, the 'We're the Millers' actress opted for an all-black business chic look with a no-nonsense approach. Love it.
Straight out of the sets of 'Challengers,' I tell you. The meticulous micro-pleating on this dress is also of note. How very classy.
It's giving 'brunch alongside women with a high net-worth.' She sticks to a simple formula, and always delivers.
