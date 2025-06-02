A Rainy Day Playlist That Will Get You In Your Feels
Whether you're in your feelings or just vibing in the grey, these tracks are here to wrap around your mood like a blanket.
This Taylor Swift masterpiece is perfect for staring out the window as the rain blurs the world into a memory. Poetry and heartbreak, the perfect tune.
The 1975 captures that hollow ache of watching someone move on while you're still stuck in the past. Rainy windows were made for this track.
Who hasn't reminisced about the memories to this song? A classic.
Lana Del Rey captures the tender, aching beauty of youth and longing. It’s the kind of song that makes rainy days feel like a soft-focus film scene.
Raw and vulnerable, Harry Styles pours heartbreak into every note. This piano-driven ballad feels like sinking slowly into your own thoughts.
Phoebe Bridgers turns existential dread into an anthem— haunting, powerful, and absolutely made for a rainy, apocalyptic-feeling afternoon.
5 Seconds Of Summer taps into the sting of lost love and fading memories — the kind of song that hits harder when the sky won’t stop crying.
Joji captures the loneliness of loving someone who’s already slipping away. It's slow, surreal, and hits different when the rain won’t let up.
