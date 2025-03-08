A Starry Night At The Louvre

Paris Fashion Week commenced with a cocktail soirée and ‘Le Grand Dîner du Louvre’ at the Musée du Louvre, celebrating the grand opening of the Louvre Couture exhibition.

Doechii

The Grammy winner stunned in this gold gown that can only be described as a work of art.

Victoria And David Beckham

The couple oozed elegance in their black ensemble.

Jeremy Scott And Gigi Hadid

The designer and the model once again proved that metal accents on outfits will forever remain iconic.

Dev Patel

Simple and yet suave, the actor added his own touch to the outfit.

Michelle Yeoh

The elegant actress showcased her timeless beauty and style in this classic black ensemble.

Naomi Campbell

The supermodel added a pop of colour to her outfit, taking it to another level.

Barbara Palvin

The actress stunned in this chic embellished black number.

Kelly Rutherford

The former 'Gossip Girl' actress exuded style with the exaggerated silhouette of her white gown.