A Starry Night At The Louvre
Paris Fashion Week commenced with a cocktail soirée and ‘Le Grand Dîner du Louvre’ at the Musée du Louvre, celebrating the grand opening of the Louvre Couture exhibition.
Paris Fashion Week commenced with a cocktail soirée and ‘Le Grand Dîner du Louvre’ at the Musée du Louvre, celebrating the grand opening of the Louvre Couture exhibition.
The Grammy winner stunned in this gold gown that can only be described as a work of art.
The couple oozed elegance in their black ensemble.
The designer and the model once again proved that metal accents on outfits will forever remain iconic.
Simple and yet suave, the actor added his own touch to the outfit.
The elegant actress showcased her timeless beauty and style in this classic black ensemble.
The supermodel added a pop of colour to her outfit, taking it to another level.
The actress stunned in this chic embellished black number.
The model had everyone following her every move with this sultry beige gown.
The former 'Gossip Girl' actress exuded style with the exaggerated silhouette of her white gown.
{{ primary_category.name }}