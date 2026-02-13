A Valentine Gift Guide For The Man Who's Impossible To Shop For

You ask what he wants, and he says, 'I don't know.' Since 'nothing' isn't an option, here is the guide to out-gifting the man who’s infuriatingly hard to shop for.

Team ELLE
Feb 13, 2026, 02:46 PM

Davidoff Cool Water Man Gift Set

There's nothing that a good scent can't fix and this cult classic Davidoff Cool Water is something that your man will go gaga over.

VEGA VHTH-32 9 In 1 Pro Multi Grooming Trimmer

From beard styling to body grooming, this 9-in-1 pro tool keeps him looking sharp and polished. A practical gift he’ll use every day.

Yves Saint Laurent MYSLF Eau De Parfum for Men

This bottle screams 'old money', and when your man's wearing it, he's no less than Mr Big from SATC. Gift your man a scent that he'll never forget.

Forest Essentials Gentlemens Gift Box

If your man is finally in his ski reset and all things Ayurvedic era, then this luxury set from Forset Essentials is for him.

Beardo Deep Cleansing Silicone Body Scrubber

This anti-bacterial scrubber exfoliates skin and boosts circulation better than any loofah. Let your man finally enter his 'everything shower ritual' decade this year!

Armaf Club De Nuit Intense Eau De Toilette for Men

This is for the man who's always on the go. The Armaf Club De Nuit Intense is a scent that'll keep him fresh no matter where he's headed, making him the "he smells so nice" friend in every room.

Optimum Nutrition (ON) Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder

Your fitness-obsessed boyfriend will thank you for upping his protein intake with this post-gym essential.

Innisfree Vitamin C Green Tea Holiday Set

The secret to a bright, healthy glow. This power duo of Vitamin C and Green Tea Enzyme refines skin and fades dark spots. A refreshing skincare ritual for the man on the move.

ATKINSONS-The Oud Essentials

Your man deserves this Oud set from ATKINSONS if he's also dreaming of a Dubai trip at Palm Jumeirah.

Kerastase Densifique Shampoo

This pro-grade formula adds visible body and thickness to thinning hair without weighing it down. A luxurious gift for stronger, denser-looking locks.

Nat Habit Nature & I Send Oodles Of Love

For the man who adores slow mornings and everything clean, this hamper is for him. Your man deserves a self-care day of his own, and nothing screams 'reset' better than this hamper from Nat Habit.

Skinn By Titan Raw Instinct For Men

If he’s equal parts playful charm and edge-of-your-seat energy, this bold yet refreshing fragrance from Skin by Titan makes the perfect gift, confident, magnetic and impossible to forget.

Dapre. Advanced Hair Pomade

He’s in his hair-styling era, and you’re in your expert era. This year, gift him the styling products he needs, because no one understands good hair like his beauty-obsessed girl.