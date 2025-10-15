Accessories You'll Actually Love: Festive Edit For Women

Unwrap joy, skip the clichés: our festive gifting guide is here to save you from last-minute panic buys.

Alpine Long Earring: Janvi Sachdeva

Puzzle-perfect: these alpine long earrings in deep blue enamel are feather-light yet full of drama—crafted in 92.5 silver with a CZ diamond sparkle.

Just Cavalli Limited Edition Analogue Watch

Just Cavalli’s limited-edition watches (only 200 in the world!) comes with a pocket mirror—because what’s time without a little vanity?

NOVA: Perona

Meet NOVA: a bold envelope bag in LWG-certified leather, finished with quilted panels and a detachable strap. Statement enough for night, versatile enough for day.

Harlow Gold-Tone Watch – FOSSIL

With its vintage-inspired octagonal case, cream textured dial, and polished five-link bracelet, the Harlow watch is a timeless symbol of grace and strength — the perfect Diwali gift for the woman who holds it all together.

Coral Stack Phone Case Cover for iPhone 17: Daily Objects

The Stack Core Case: sleek geometry, MagSafe magic, and a lock-in system that clicks into your life. One case, endless ways to play.

After Hours Shoulder Bag (Gold) – LILILO

Compact yet glamorous, this metallic gold shoulder bag with heart-detail hardware pairs beautifully with everything from sarees to cocktail dresses. A chic addition to any festive wardrobe.

Pierce UV Protection Rectangular Sunglasses – OPIUM Eyewear

These rimless gold-metal sunglasses blend fashion with function. Lightweight, sleek, and versatile — the perfect everyday statement piece.

Raffia Tote Bag – On Less (Unisex)

A stylish fusion of sustainability and craftsmanship, this raffia straw tote features an intricate woven texture and open compartment design — ideal for festive gifting or mindful travel.

Multi Charm Diamond Bracelet – JEWELLA

This lab-grown diamond charm bracelet captures romance, luxury, and sentiment in one exquisite piece. Perfect for the minimalist bride or the everyday statement-maker.

Jhumka Crew Wedge Sandals – Anaar

Crafted in sumptuous satin with intricate zardozi embroidery, these wedges celebrate artisanal finesse. The scalloped strap, floral beading, and cushioned comfort make it a festive must-have.

Dreamgirl Multi Gem Sparkle Earrings – Arvino

Featuring lapis lazuli, carnelian, green onyx, garnet, and pearls, these cascading earrings are a joyful ode to colour and sparkle — perfect for festive celebrations.

Sabnova Choker – Oropel

A modern heirloom redefined — this structured gold choker with Polki, emerald, and onyx exudes confidence and craftsmanship. Detachable hand-embroidered straps allow a seamless shift from classic to contemporary.

Emerald & Diamond Halo Drop Necklace – MOHAR

An 18K gold masterpiece with 17 emeralds and 22 diamonds — timeless, sophisticated, and made for the most special milestones.

Dazzling Crystal Drop Earrings – Joules by Radhika

Cascading crystals and gold-toned detailing make these earrings the perfect blend of drama and elegance — ideal for brides, best friends, or loved ones.

Diamond Haul Heels – House of Vitti

Handcrafted in dusty-pink satin and studded with rhinestones and 3D tulle, these heels redefine festive glamour — elegant, statement-making, and handcrafted with love.

GIVA Gold Gorgeous Cluster Diamond Bracelet: Brilliance That Matches the Festival of Lights

This Diwali, let your wrist do the sparkling. The GIVA Gold Cluster Diamond Bracelet blends 14K gold, lab-grown diamonds, and effortless elegance—heritage meets modern shine.

LOUIS STITCH - Stylish Black Satchel Handbag Purse With Zip Closure

Festive ready: Louis Stitch’s vegan handbag pairs sleek metal branding with cushioned luxe and smart compartments—style, space, and sophistication in one chic package.

Adidas: Handball Spezial Shoes:

From handball courts to street style, the adidas Handball Spezial blends heritage suede, T-toe design, and classic gum soles—timeless sport turned everyday cool.

With Clarity the Dainty Diamond Line Stud Earrings

Designed to bring effortless sparkle to your everyday look. Featuring a sleek row of ethically sourced diamonds set in a straight line, these studs offer just the right touch of brilliance while maintaining a modern, understated elegance.

Charles & Keith – Crystal-Embellished Diwali Bags

Shine bright this Diwali with Charles & Keith’s crystal bags—chic, sparkly, and ready to elevate every festive outfit.

ORIGEM Marquise Hanging Drop Diamond Earrings

Set in 18K rose gold, these earrings feature a graceful marquise-drop design that captures light with every move. Their fluid elegance makes them a standout choice for festive celebrations.

Mirragio: Pearl Clutch

Meet Pearl: an art-deco-inspired clutch with a sleek shine. Handheld or crossbody, she’s ready for weddings, raves, or house parties.

TÉRO’s: HOMO

Minimal yet striking, shoulder bag exudes effortless sophistication. Its soft silhouette and fine leather texture make it the perfect companion from day to evening.

Messika Move Link Multi Yellow Gold Diamond Bracelet

Bold diamonds, sculptural links, and a modern twist on the classic chain—architecture meets effortless elegance.

Black Croco Textured Slingback Heels

Step up your style with croco slingbacks—sleek pointed toes, mid-heel comfort, and timeless elegance for work or evening chic.

RIMOWA: GROOVE - Leather Hobo Bag

Sleek calf leather, iconic grooves, and an adjustable strap that moves with you—from shoulder to crossbody, day to night.