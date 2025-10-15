Accessories You'll Actually Love: Festive Edit For Women
Unwrap joy, skip the clichés: our festive gifting guide is here to save you from last-minute panic buys.
Unwrap joy, skip the clichés: our festive gifting guide is here to save you from last-minute panic buys.
Puzzle-perfect: these alpine long earrings in deep blue enamel are feather-light yet full of drama—crafted in 92.5 silver with a CZ diamond sparkle.
Just Cavalli’s limited-edition watches (only 200 in the world!) comes with a pocket mirror—because what’s time without a little vanity?
Meet NOVA: a bold envelope bag in LWG-certified leather, finished with quilted panels and a detachable strap. Statement enough for night, versatile enough for day.
With its vintage-inspired octagonal case, cream textured dial, and polished five-link bracelet, the Harlow watch is a timeless symbol of grace and strength — the perfect Diwali gift for the woman who holds it all together.
The Stack Core Case: sleek geometry, MagSafe magic, and a lock-in system that clicks into your life. One case, endless ways to play.
Compact yet glamorous, this metallic gold shoulder bag with heart-detail hardware pairs beautifully with everything from sarees to cocktail dresses. A chic addition to any festive wardrobe.
These rimless gold-metal sunglasses blend fashion with function. Lightweight, sleek, and versatile — the perfect everyday statement piece.
A stylish fusion of sustainability and craftsmanship, this raffia straw tote features an intricate woven texture and open compartment design — ideal for festive gifting or mindful travel.
This lab-grown diamond charm bracelet captures romance, luxury, and sentiment in one exquisite piece. Perfect for the minimalist bride or the everyday statement-maker.
Crafted in sumptuous satin with intricate zardozi embroidery, these wedges celebrate artisanal finesse. The scalloped strap, floral beading, and cushioned comfort make it a festive must-have.
Featuring lapis lazuli, carnelian, green onyx, garnet, and pearls, these cascading earrings are a joyful ode to colour and sparkle — perfect for festive celebrations.
A modern heirloom redefined — this structured gold choker with Polki, emerald, and onyx exudes confidence and craftsmanship. Detachable hand-embroidered straps allow a seamless shift from classic to contemporary.
An 18K gold masterpiece with 17 emeralds and 22 diamonds — timeless, sophisticated, and made for the most special milestones.
Cascading crystals and gold-toned detailing make these earrings the perfect blend of drama and elegance — ideal for brides, best friends, or loved ones.
Handcrafted in dusty-pink satin and studded with rhinestones and 3D tulle, these heels redefine festive glamour — elegant, statement-making, and handcrafted with love.
This Diwali, let your wrist do the sparkling. The GIVA Gold Cluster Diamond Bracelet blends 14K gold, lab-grown diamonds, and effortless elegance—heritage meets modern shine.
Festive ready: Louis Stitch’s vegan handbag pairs sleek metal branding with cushioned luxe and smart compartments—style, space, and sophistication in one chic package.
From handball courts to street style, the adidas Handball Spezial blends heritage suede, T-toe design, and classic gum soles—timeless sport turned everyday cool.
Designed to bring effortless sparkle to your everyday look. Featuring a sleek row of ethically sourced diamonds set in a straight line, these studs offer just the right touch of brilliance while maintaining a modern, understated elegance.
Shine bright this Diwali with Charles & Keith’s crystal bags—chic, sparkly, and ready to elevate every festive outfit.
Set in 18K rose gold, these earrings feature a graceful marquise-drop design that captures light with every move. Their fluid elegance makes them a standout choice for festive celebrations.
Meet Pearl: an art-deco-inspired clutch with a sleek shine. Handheld or crossbody, she’s ready for weddings, raves, or house parties.
Minimal yet striking, shoulder bag exudes effortless sophistication. Its soft silhouette and fine leather texture make it the perfect companion from day to evening.
Bold diamonds, sculptural links, and a modern twist on the classic chain—architecture meets effortless elegance.
Step up your style with croco slingbacks—sleek pointed toes, mid-heel comfort, and timeless elegance for work or evening chic.
Sleek calf leather, iconic grooves, and an adjustable strap that moves with you—from shoulder to crossbody, day to night.