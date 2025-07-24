Add Some Sparkle And Colour To Your Wardrobe With These Beaded Jewellery Pieces
The first place I'd go to for beaded jewellery would be a flea market, but if not that, here are some brands that offer a unique curation of these beaded accents.
The first place I'd go to for beaded jewellery would be a flea market, but if not that, here are some brands that offer a unique curation of these beaded accents.
If you're someone who's stepping out of your comfort zone, that is basic gold/silver jewellery, opt for this set from Ottoman Hands as it can be paired with Western and Indian outfits, and to take it up a notch, with a blue, green, yellow, or a hot pink ensemble.
This earring from I Blame Beads that looks like olives is another one to help you step away from basic gold jewellery. It's perfect to wear at a party, brunch, or a girls night out.
This necklace by Risham shows an interesting use of colour and can be worn as a statement piece by either pairing it with a low neck top like a spaghetti, bralette, or tucked under the collars of a solid shirt.
This extremely fun evil eye themed earring from Ottoman Hands has great colour contrast and makes for a casual, everyday piece of jewellery.
The combination of beads, glistening stone in the middle, and a golden arch as the base of this necklace by Risham makes it quite a bold piece which would look excellent when paired with denim.
While there's a lot going on with this beaded neckpiece with butterfly charms from Zara, aren't the colours absolutely pretty? Pair it with a flowy, white dress and let your hair down natural.
I Blame Beads has many more bracelet stacks that you can wear almost daily. It's effortless and immediately elevates a basic outfit.
Love that there are so many details like the bent wooden piece and different sized beads in this turquoise neckpiece, also from Risham. It's reminiscent of a piece plucked out of a dreamcatcher-wear it to the beach or a picnic for chill vibes!
Beads with formals? A big yes! A formal attire is often perceived as boring; not when accessorised well. These earrings from Zara are elegant, and mustard is a popular choice when it comes to dressing professional too.
This set by Teejh features a rather interesting necklace which is not only cute to tuck underneath the collars of solid shirt but can also be wrapped around a ponytail or a bun for a funkier look.
This necklace, also by Teejh, has got these layered turquoise strings which along with the pearls look very graceful. So when in doubt, go for turquoise-a complete no brainer.
This layered necklace from Attrangi is a wonderful piece to wear for occasions taking place in the evening.
Another statement piece for a soft, feminine look, this pastel pink necklace is a versatile addition to your jewellery box, as among all it would look chic with a sari as well.