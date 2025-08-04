Ahaan Panday And All The BookTok Tropes He's Checked Off On His Instagram

BookTok girlies assemble. Here are all the tropes that Ahaan Panday catered to, through his Instagram game and it sure looks like it's working!

Ridhima Shetty
Aug 04, 2025, 04:29 PM

Classic Bad Boy

Off to a strong start with the classic bad boy persona. He's got a bike, smokes, messy hair. Need I say anything else?

Beanie Skater boy

He's shy, soft and fast on his wheels. Hangs out with his skater group and will probably teach you how to do a kick-flip if you say hi!

It Boy

You'll find him at your local flea market with a tote bag around his arm and a digi cam around his wrist. He might even order a strawberry matcha with his truffle sandwich.

Groom's Best Man

You saw him at a wedding once. Probably made eye contact but of course you didn't make a move, only to never see him again.

The Brooding Guitarist

His playing skills are what attracted you to him and his playing skills are what threw you off as well.

Rich Boy Who Lives In His Car

His idea of hanging out is going on long drives and his first love will always be his beloved car. He'll bring you snacks though.

The Imran Effect

He's always on vacation time and nothing fazes him. A hat and sunglasses are all he needs. Sick of work, need a weekend away? His bags are packed and ready to go.