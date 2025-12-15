From Dil Chahta Hai To Dhurandhar – Akshaye's Fire Comeback!

With everyone buzzing about the actor's viral Dhurandhar moment, here’s a quick look back at the roles that led him here.

Dec 15, 2025
Dec 15, 2025, 02:31 PM
Star Kid Debut

Akshaye Khanna made his debut in Himalay Putra as Vinod Khanna’s son, carrying a famous surname, but even then, his quiet intensity hinted at a path of his own.

Border Breakthrough

Border (1997) turned Khanna into a face to watch. His restrained, sincere performance stood out in a film driven by scale and patriotism.

Rom-Com Rise

Dil Chahta Hai (2001) gave him a quiet cool factor. As the sensitive, introspective Sid, he brought depth to friendship and heartbreak, proving he didn’t need loud heroics to leave a mark.

Thriller Twists

36 China Town saw the actor lean into suspense with ease. Calm and calculating he showed a sharp instinct for thrillers and a talent for keeping the audience guessing.

Hiatus & Comeback

Dishoom marked Akshaye's return after a brief break, and he came back sharper than ever. In a sleek role, he reminded everyone why his controlled intensity still hits hard on screen.

OTT & Legal Hits

With Section 375, he delivered one of his most measured performances, morally layered and proof that he thrives in roles that demand restraint over noise.

Epic 2025 Roles

With Chhaava leading the charge, 2025 has marked a rewarding phase for Khanna, confident choices and a return that feels steady rather than showy.

Dhurandhar Deep Dive

In Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna leans into quiet menace. It’s a controlled performance that proves his strength lies in doing less and making it count.

