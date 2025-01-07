Alia Bhatt Knows How To Make Edgy Fashion Hot

From her sequinned cocktail dresses to her custom-designed saris and corpcore pantsuits, the Bollywood actress' fashion quotient is on fleek.

She totally owns this look in a chocolate brown-toned dress paired with nude makeup

Her green peplum gown with a plunging neckline serves up elegant style

She's a boss babe in this black pantsuit, no two ways about that!

She rocks the casual look in a neon top and flared denims in Gucci SS24 paired with a black Gucci Jackie 1961 bag

The star looked stunning in this custom Sabyasachi sari with 23-foot-long train at the Met Gala in 2024

Showing off goth glam in this bodycon dress at the Gucci Cruise 2025 show in London

She's fashion royalty in this pearl-encrusted gown that she paired with a fingerless glove at the Met Gala in 2023

Nailing the look perfectly in this maroon-hued sequin maxi dress. Inspo for a night out, for sure!