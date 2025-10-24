Alia’s Gucci Glam: Sarees, Shades & Slay!
Bhatt has been making her mark as Gucci’s ambassador, and her recent looks are a testament to that effortless elegance. Here are a few standout ones.
She Channelled vintage Riviera glamour in a sunshine yellow Gucci co-ord, styled with a silk scarf, sunglasses, and the signature Bamboo bag.
She kept it fresh in a vibrant green Gucci top paired with gold accents and sleek black accessories, a look that’s both playful and polished.
Bhatt brought a fresh twist to Indian elegance in a Gucci saree, blending classic draping with the house’s contemporary flair.
Serving pure dark feminine energy — from the luxe fur coat to the iconic Gucci tights. The look is power, mystery, and allure wrapped into one.
She stuns in a polka-dot Gucci mini, sky-high heels, and a statement glass bag, pure star power, no notes.
Bhatt turned to Gucci’s archives in an ivory slip from Tom Ford’s 1996 collection, featuring a gold-buckle belt, and the iconic Bamboo 1947 bag.
She nailed off-duty elegance in a crisp white shirt and straight-cut denim, elevated by a burgundy Gucci Jackie bag.