All I Want for Christmas Is Good Stationery

Curated finds for the friend who lives for lists, labels, and lovely desk gear.

Ekta Sinha
Dec 18, 2025, 07:01 PM
Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

The Book Of Love Answers

A fun hardback with playful prompts and answers, perfect for stationery lovers.

Photo Credit : ( Crossword )

Reindeer Socks

Festive and fun reindeer print socks that make a quirky little gift or stocking stuffer.

Photo Credit : ( Boinng )

Thinking of Winter

A tender memoir about the healing bond between a man and his dog that’s sure to resonate with any stationery-loving reader who cherishes heartfelt stories.

Photo Credit : ( Amazon )

Crimson Red Jumbo Taxi Organiser

A roomy, stylish organiser pouch perfect for keeping pens, notebooks, clips and all stationery essentials neatly in one place.

Photo Credit : ( Dailyobjects )

Hustle Ecoleatherette Notebook

A stylish eco-leatherette notebook with a sleek hustle-inspired cover, perfect for jotting ideas, plans, and creative notes.

Photo Credit : ( Chumbak )

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Partypooper

A laugh-filled new Wimpy Kid eBook where Greg’s epic birthday party plans spin hilariously out of control.

Photo Credit : ( Amazon )

French Floral Coffee Mug

A pretty ceramic mug with delicate French-inspired floral artwork that makes every coffee or tea break feel charming and aesthetic

Photo Credit : ( igfinds )

Dear Me Kit | Created with Ananya Panday

A mindful junk-journaling set created with Ananya Panday, packed with patterned pages, stickers, and paper goodies to help you create beautifully personal spreads.

Photo Credit : ( Oddgiraffe )

My Neighbor Totoro Sticker Sheet

A cute vinyl sticker sheet inspired by My Neighbour Totoro that’s perfect for decorating with whimsical charm.

Photo Credit : ( Peeekaboo )

Peacocks Pressed Flowers Terracotta Urli

A beautifully handcrafted terracotta bowl with pressed floral motifs and fragrant wax, perfect as an aesthetic desk or home décor accent.

Photo Credit : ( Armatuer )

Personalised Hardbound Notebook - Future is Bright

A chic, customizable hardbound notebook with an uplifting cover, perfect for jotting dreams, plans, and creative ideas.

Photo Credit : ( Themessycorner )

ALUMINIUM FOUNTAIN PEN SET

A sleek minimalist aluminum fountain pen that brings an elegant, tactile writing experience to any stationery lover’s desk.

Photo Credit : ( Muji )

The Activate Shaker Bottle by Culture Circle

A Stanley Shaker, stylish and durable 20 oz insulated shaker bottle that keeps drinks cold, great for desk hydration breaks between journaling sessions.

Photo Credit : ( Culture-circle )

Submarine Premium Coffee Aroma Pen & Diary Gift Set

A quirky combo of a coffee‑scented pen and a matching diary that turns writing and journaling into a sensory, stationery‑lover’s treat.

Photo Credit : ( Submarinepens )

Personalized - The Complete Wax Seal Stamp Kit

A vintage‑style personalized wax seal stamp set that adds an elegant, old‑world touch to letters, envelopes, and stationery projects.

Photo Credit : ( Lemonadeindia )

Sundaisy Vintage Style Notebook

A beautifully designed vintage‑aesthetic notebook that adds timeless charm to journaling, sketching, or note‑taking for stationery lovers.

Photo Credit : ( Nestasia )

Embroidered iPad sleeves - iPad/ Laptop cover - Groovy Graphics - 11 inches

A fun, colourful embroidered sleeve that keeps tablets and tech safe in style.

Photo Credit : ( karibykriti )