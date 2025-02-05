All The Quirky Beauty Looks We Spotted At The 2025 Grammys

From uneven bangs to bleached brows, come along as we break down these looks for you.

Miley Cyrus' uneven front pieces

Alicia Keys' sculpted baby hair

Lady Gaga's bleached brows

Kehlani's two-toned lips

Doechii's intricate braids

Chapell Roan's Alice In Wonderland-esque look

Cynthia Erivo's signature long talons

Janelle Monae's playful graphic eyeliner