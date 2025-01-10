9 Affordable Alternatives To Popular Vacation Destinations

Craving a vacation that you will always cherish without breaking the bank? Here is your ultimate guide to affordable holiday spots across the world.

Palawan, Philippines

If you want to experience that crystal-clear waters of the Maldives, then look no further than the inviting blue waters of Palawan, Philippines.

Budapest, Hungary

Wish to wander through a romantic city full of historical architecture with river views? Then forget Paris and head straight to Budapest, Hungary.

Saranda, Albania

Have you imagined being at postcard-pretty turquoise beaches surrounded by a white-washed setting? Well, forget Santorini, Greece and book your tickets for Saranda, Albania instead.

Banff, Canada

Full of jaw-dropping mountain views, skiing and other winter sports, Banff, Canada is perfect for anyone who wants to visit Aspen, Colorado without breaking the bank.

Moorea, French Polynesia

Not only is Moorea also a part of French Polysenia, but it shares the same stunning lagoons and luxuries as Bora Bora, and is more budget-friendly.

Jeonju, South Korea

A perfect blend of traditional and modern culture, Jeonju, South Korea is perfect for anyone who wants to experience a vacation similar to Kyoto, Japan.

Faroe Islands

If you want to fall in love with dramatic landscapes, moody cliffs and flowing green hills, akin to Iceland, head straight to the Faroe Islands.

Dalmatian Coast, Croatia

Traipse through charming towns and enjoy clear waters, not at the Amalfi Coast, but the Dalmatian Coast, Croatia.

Lake Bled, Slovenia

If you are craving those scenic stills from fairy tales with mountains, a serene lake, and a lone castle on an island, forgo Switzerland and add Lake Bled, Slovenia to your list.