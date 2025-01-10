9 Affordable Alternatives To Popular Vacation Destinations
Craving a vacation that you will always cherish without breaking the bank? Here is your ultimate guide to affordable holiday spots across the world.
If you want to experience that crystal-clear waters of the Maldives, then look no further than the inviting blue waters of Palawan, Philippines.
Wish to wander through a romantic city full of historical architecture with river views? Then forget Paris and head straight to Budapest, Hungary.
Have you imagined being at postcard-pretty turquoise beaches surrounded by a white-washed setting? Well, forget Santorini, Greece and book your tickets for Saranda, Albania instead.
Full of jaw-dropping mountain views, skiing and other winter sports, Banff, Canada is perfect for anyone who wants to visit Aspen, Colorado without breaking the bank.
Not only is Moorea also a part of French Polysenia, but it shares the same stunning lagoons and luxuries as Bora Bora, and is more budget-friendly.
A perfect blend of traditional and modern culture, Jeonju, South Korea is perfect for anyone who wants to experience a vacation similar to Kyoto, Japan.
If you want to fall in love with dramatic landscapes, moody cliffs and flowing green hills, akin to Iceland, head straight to the Faroe Islands.
Traipse through charming towns and enjoy clear waters, not at the Amalfi Coast, but the Dalmatian Coast, Croatia.
If you are craving those scenic stills from fairy tales with mountains, a serene lake, and a lone castle on an island, forgo Switzerland and add Lake Bled, Slovenia to your list.