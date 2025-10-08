Ameesha Patel’s Jaw-Dropping Collection Of 400 Designer Bags
Step inside Ameesha Patel’s world of luxury, a dazzling wardrobe lined with 400 designer bags.
Step inside Ameesha Patel’s world of luxury, a dazzling wardrobe lined with 400 designer bags.
Ameesha Patel owns an impressive range of designer bags, including classics from Hermès, Chanel, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, and Goyard.
The actor, who has been collecting bags since the age of 12, began young with theatre before earning her place in Bollywood with her breakout debut in 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai'.
Ameesha Patel, who calls Hermès Birkins the “Rolls-Royce of handbags,” owns at least sixteen of them, including a rare crocodile-skin piece.
Ameesha has a separate cupboard dedicated to Chanel, filled with rows of quilted classics and limited-edition bags priced over ₹5 lakh, many of them customised to reflect her personal style.
Ameesha Patel possesses a vast, high-end footwear collection featuring luxury brands such as Gucci and Louis Vuitton.
Ameesha's guide to taking care of the bags involve regularly airing them, using leather wipes, polishing, and sunning them to prevent fungus in humid weather.
Her views on luxury bags for women are as valuable investments, with their worth doubling over time.
Ameesha is a recognised collector in the designer circuit, in Farah's latest vlog, she showcased her collection, joking that if she hadn’t spent on bags, she’d own a Mumbai penthouse by now.