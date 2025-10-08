Ameesha Patel’s Jaw-Dropping Collection Of 400 Designer Bags

Step inside Ameesha Patel’s world of luxury, a dazzling wardrobe lined with 400 designer bags.

Rasikka Deorey
Oct 08, 2025, 05:57 PM
Collection Overview

Ameesha Patel owns an impressive range of designer bags, including classics from Hermès, Chanel, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, and Goyard.

Starting Young

The actor, who has been collecting bags since the age of 12, began young with theatre before earning her place in Bollywood with her breakout debut in 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai'.

Birkin Bags Galore

Ameesha Patel, who calls Hermès Birkins the “Rolls-Royce of handbags,” owns at least sixteen of them, including a rare crocodile-skin piece.

Limited Editions

Ameesha has a separate cupboard dedicated to Chanel, filled with rows of quilted classics and limited-edition bags priced over ₹5 lakh, many of them customised to reflect her personal style.

Shoe Collection

Ameesha Patel possesses a vast, high-end footwear collection featuring luxury brands such as Gucci and Louis Vuitton.

Bag Care

Ameesha's guide to taking care of the bags involve regularly airing them, using leather wipes, polishing, and sunning them to prevent fungus in humid weather.

Bag Usage

Her views on luxury bags for women are as valuable investments, with their worth doubling over time.

Designer Connections And Farah Khan Vlog

Ameesha is a recognised collector in the designer circuit, in Farah's latest vlog, she showcased her collection, joking that if she hadn’t spent on bags, she’d own a Mumbai penthouse by now.

