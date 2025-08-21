Ananya Panday: A Modern Muse of Fashion
The star who is rewriting the fashion playbook - part cool girl, part risk-taker, and always unforgettable.
From girl next door to global red carpet regular, Panday is in her era, and it’s only just getting started.
Panday’s formula? Breezy linens, airy dresses, and the kind of accessories that make you hit ‘screenshot’ before you even realise it.
She never simply shows up, she takes over. With a mix of soft glam and undeniable star power, Panday makes every red carpet her own.
Only she can take a timeless piece and make it feel so right for this time. The moment she drapes one on, it’s pause what you’re doing and just stare.
Her lehenga looks have got personality. Whether it’s playful colors or unexpected styling, she makes the classic feel edgy.
Panday is the poster girl for Indo-Western done right. She can pair a desi embroidery with denim and suddenly it’s trending everywhere.
Lose two hours on her Instagram? Guilty. From subtle glam to a statement lip, she always knows how to wear it just right
With every look, she’s cementing her place as one of India’s modern fashion voices and it’s only the beginning.