Ananya Panday: A Modern Muse of Fashion

The star who is rewriting the fashion playbook - part cool girl, part risk-taker, and always unforgettable.

Diya Jain
Aug 21, 2025, 05:36 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@ananyapanday )

The Rise of the star

From girl next door to global red carpet regular, Panday is in her era, and it’s only just getting started.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@ananyapanday )

Signature Style – Effortless Yet Elevated

Panday’s formula? Breezy linens, airy dresses, and the kind of accessories that make you hit ‘screenshot’ before you even realise it.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@ananyapanday )

Red Carpet Looks That Stun

She never simply shows up, she takes over. With a mix of soft glam and undeniable star power, Panday makes every red carpet her own.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@ananyapanday )

The Saree Moment

Only she can take a timeless piece and make it feel so right for this time. The moment she drapes one on, it’s pause what you’re doing and just stare.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@ananyapanday )

Ethnic with Edge – The Lehenga Edit

Her lehenga looks have got personality. Whether it’s playful colors or unexpected styling, she makes the classic feel edgy.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@ananyapanday )

The Viral Indo-Western

Panday is the poster girl for Indo-Western done right. She can pair a desi embroidery with denim and suddenly it’s trending everywhere.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@ananyapanday )

Beauty That Completes the Look

Lose two hours on her Instagram? Guilty. From subtle glam to a statement lip, she always knows how to wear it just right

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@ananyapanday )

A Legacy in the Making

With every look, she’s cementing her place as one of India’s modern fashion voices and it’s only the beginning.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@ananyapanday )