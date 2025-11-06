Ananya Panday’s Ethnic Looks That Broke The Internet!
The Bollywood star’s ethnic looks are proof that she knows how to keep it fresh. From classic drapes to playful twists, each outfit brings her own brand of charm to traditional wear.
Straight out of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali dream, Ananya’s mustard and navy lehenga, rich with embroidery and mirrorwork, is pure regal magic.
In a gold-embellished lehenga that perfectly balances structure and sparkle, she showcases a look that is equal parts regal and effortless.
This look exudes pure soft-girl energy — the delicate lace and soft ivory tones lend it an air of elegance. It’s modern-day grace with a touch of old-school poetry.
She channels old-world glamour in an ivory saree paired with a gold-embellished blouse — a vision of timeless style reimagined for today.
She lights up the frame in a colourful bandhani corset and draped saree, a playful twist on tradition that feels fresh, youthful, and full of life.
Her white anarkali feels like a modern-day Umrao Jaan moment — serene, graceful, and dipped in quiet elegance that speaks louder than sparkle.
Serving peak Y2K Bollywood vibes, Ananya’s fusion lehenga is the kind of look that’s made to dance, not just dazzle.