Ananya Panday’s Ethnic Looks That Broke The Internet!

The Bollywood star’s ethnic looks are proof that she knows how to keep it fresh. From classic drapes to playful twists, each outfit brings her own brand of charm to traditional wear.

Ridhi Goel
Nov 06, 2025, 01:14 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @ananyapanday )

Showstopper Mehendi Lehenga

Straight out of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali dream, Ananya’s mustard and navy lehenga, rich with embroidery and mirrorwork, is pure regal magic.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @mayyurgirotra )

Traditional Festive Elegance

In a gold-embellished lehenga that perfectly balances structure and sparkle, she showcases a look that is equal parts regal and effortless.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @ananyapanday )

The Saree That Captivated Millions

This look exudes pure soft-girl energy — the delicate lace and soft ivory tones lend it an air of elegance. It’s modern-day grace with a touch of old-school poetry.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @ananyapanday )

Pastel Perfection

She channels old-world glamour in an ivory saree paired with a gold-embellished blouse — a vision of timeless style reimagined for today.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @ananyapanday )

Bandhani Magic

She lights up the frame in a colourful bandhani corset and draped saree, a playful twist on tradition that feels fresh, youthful, and full of life.

Photo Credit : ( Instgaram: @ananyapanday )

Anarkali Royalty

Her white anarkali feels like a modern-day Umrao Jaan moment — serene, graceful, and dipped in quiet elegance that speaks louder than sparkle.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @ananyapanday )

Fusion Festival Style

Serving peak Y2K Bollywood vibes, Ananya’s fusion lehenga is the kind of look that’s made to dance, not just dazzle.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @ananyapanday )